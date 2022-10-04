UEFA marks tragedy with silences

At least 125 people died in a crush at an Indonesian Premier League (Liga 1) match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

Tear gas was fired in an attempt to disperse rioting fans.

Local police said supporters died after being crushed and suffocated as they ran towards the stadium's exits, stating 3,000 of the estimated 40,000 spectators in attendance had invaded the pitch.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered his condolences after what he called "a dark day for all involved in football", labelling the incident "a tragedy beyond all comprehension".

All of this week's Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women's World Cup play-off matches will feature a moment's silence, UEFA said.