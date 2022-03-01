Ukraine was invaded by Russia last week and the fighting continues to escalate.

Millions of people are seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, and UEFA's Foundation for Children has pledged €1million in aid.

The UEFA foundation has also promised to provide an emergency fund of €100,000 to assist children and refugees fleeing into Moldova.

"Children are very vulnerable during conflicts and it is our duty to help defend their fundamental rights and their health," said Ceferin, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees.

"Thanks to the solidarity of European football and the support of our partners, we will be able to provide some of the assistance that children urgently need in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries."

UEFA confirmed the emergency fund of €100,000 will be provided to the Football Association of Moldova, which is working alongside humanitarian organisations. Provisions such as medicines and supplies to children's hospitals within Ukraine are included in the package.

UEFA set up its Foundation for Children in 2015 to help children and defend their rights, as well as provide support to their health and education.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UEFA last week stripped St Petersburg of the right to host this season's Champions League final, which will instead be held in Paris.

UEFA and FIFA have also banned all Russian national and club teams from competing in any of their tournaments.