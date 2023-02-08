Turkish goalkeeper Turkaslan dies in earthquake

The 28 year-old played six times for Yeni Malatyaspor and also previously represented fellow Turkish sides Umraniyespor, Osmanlispor, Bugsasspor and Gaziantepspor.

Second division club Malatyaspor announced Turkaslan's passing in a Twitter post on Wednesday (AEDT).

"Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace," the club said. "We will not forget you, beautiful person."

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, on loan in the Turkish second division with Caykur Rizespor, was among those to pay tribute.

"RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan," he posted on Twitter. "One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they're gone."

More than 7,800 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake that hit earlier this week.

All football matches in Turkey have been postponed indefinitely amid the humanitarian crisis.