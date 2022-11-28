2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 9

Jeremy @letemshoot.tv joins Kat & Nick to review the latest news, including more FIFA World Cup upsets, Leo Messi linked with a move to Miami and MORE on The Early Kick-off podcast.

beIN SPORTS

THE EARLY KICK-OFF PODCAST IS AVAILABLE TO WATCH EVERY DAY @ 5.30PM AEDT ON beIN SPORTS

AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

 

A frenetic 24 hours in world football is dissected on today's podcast, including Belgium and Japan's shock defeats, plus Lionel Messi linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami. 

Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!

Download the first Episode  of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here: 
Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio

 

News Football Podcasts
Previous Al Nassr reportedly makes $A333 million Ronaldo of
Read
Al Nassr reportedly makes $A333 million Ronaldo offer
Next
-

Latest Stories

>