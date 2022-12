AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

Leo Messi finally fulfils his fairytale of winning football’s most prized precision, Kylian Mbappe proves why he can become the greatest player of his generation and is Gareth Southgate the right man to finally bring it home for England?

All of this discussed and much, much more!

Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:

Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio