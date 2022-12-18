2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 23

Mitch Austin joins Nick and Kat for another stacked instalment of The Early Kick-Off Podcast.

They discuss the latest football results in Qatar, the France squad's issues with the with the flu that could rule various players out of the final, Gianni Infantino's proposal of a World Club style tournament that has received some criticism from both fans and players and whether it is destined for Lionel Messi to hold aloft football’s most coveted prize?

Plus a key retirement in Spain's midfield and much, much more!

