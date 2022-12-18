The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 23

AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

They discuss the latest football results in Qatar, the France squad's issues with the with the flu that could rule various players out of the final, Gianni Infantino's proposal of a World Club style tournament that has received some criticism from both fans and players and whether it is destined for Lionel Messi to hold aloft football’s most coveted prize?

Plus a key retirement in Spain's midfield and much, much more!

Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:

Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio