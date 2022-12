AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

Nick puts the kiss of death on the "best penalty taker in the world", they discuss Morocco's giant-killing feats and whether the pressure is getting to Lionel Messi while they ponder how much better does banter make football.

They report on the latest football results, Manuel Neuer breaking his leg skiing and and much more!

Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:

Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio