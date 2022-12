AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

Giroud becomes France’s all time Top Goal Scorer as Mbappe runs the show against Poland, Nick makes a bold statement regarding Kane’s playmaking ability and Kat reveals some scary statistics comparing Messi and Maradona.

Plus the best moments from Qatar 2022 so far and much more!

