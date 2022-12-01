The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 12

THE EARLY KICK-OFF PODCAST IS AVAILABLE TO WATCH EVERY DAY @ 5.30PM AEDT ON beIN SPORTS
AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM
Australia makes history as they progress to Round of 16 For the first time since 2006, Ronaldo making a move to the Middle East? & we explore what the World Cup 2022 results mean for Australian football.
Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!
Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:
Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio