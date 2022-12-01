2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 12

Joe Kay joins Kat and Nick to review the Socceroos fairytale win over Denmark to reach the last 16, plus Ronaldo transfer news and MORE on today's episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast.

Australia makes history as they progress to Round of 16 For the first time since 2006, Ronaldo making a move to the Middle East? & we explore what the World Cup 2022 results mean for Australian football.

Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!

