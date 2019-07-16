Swedish man denied bid to change name to Tottenham

David Lind won a competition open to people keen to change their names to their favourite English team, and after Tottenham's run to the UEFA Champions League final, Lind was ready to be renamed.

Lind immediately lodged his request to Swedish Tax Agency Skatteverket to have his name legally changed to Tottenham, but he was left disappointed after receiving a rejection letter a few weeks later.

“This is very sad,” he said. “It looks as if you can be called pretty much everything in Sweden but not Tottenham. It is not any more natural to be called Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool or Guiseley.

“There are a lot of people with strange names in Sweden. There is even someone called Potato. Maybe someone at Skatteverket is an Arsenal fan?”

A spokesman from Skatteverket cited stricter new legislation which came in 2017, as the primary reason Lind's application was rejected.

“When we are faced with an application for a name we are not sure about we consult another institution and they ruled that Tottenham was not constructed in a way that was appropriate for a name in Sweden.”