Suarez sends support to retiring Lucas

Suarez was reunited with his former Liverpool team-mate when he joined Gremio in December, though was unable to take to the field with the Brazilian midfielder.

Lucas had already been forced to withdraw from training earlier that month after the discovery of a heart issue was made during a routine screening.

Amigo @LucasLeiva87 felicitaciones por tu maravillosa carrera! ❤️



Siempre te vamos a estar apoyando, a vos y a tu familia



Éxitos para todo lo que viene que será mejor seguro! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mwFFN5Jwqy — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) March 17, 2023

After spending some time to evaluate and undergo further tests, the 36-year-old confirmed at a press conference on Friday that he had decided to call time on his playing days on doctors' advice.

Suarez – who played for Liverpool alongside Lucas between 2011 and 2014 – paid tribute to him after opening the scoring for Gremio at Ypiranga by revealing a written message on his under-shirt which read: "Lucas, our heart is with you, we are together".

Luis Suarez’s celebration today:



“Lucas our heart is with you” pic.twitter.com/G1E3rSM16g — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 19, 2023

Gremio's players also wore shirts with Lucas' name on the back, while head coach Renato Portaluppi adorned a t-shirt with the player's name.

Ypiranga went on to win 2-1 in the first leg of their Campeonato Gaucho semi-final through a 96th-minute penalty from Erick, with the second leg due to take place at Arena do Gremio on Saturday.