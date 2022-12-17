Suarez in negotiations over Cruz Azul move

The veteran striker is a free agent, after his contract with boyhood club Nacional expired, leaving him in search of a new team for 2023 and beyond.

Having spent most of his career in Europe, Suarez's return to Uruguay – where he helped his new side to a first league championship in over a decade – suggests he could remain west of the Atlantic.

Now Cruz Azul is hoping to bring him on board for the Clausura 2023 campaign, starting January 6, with president Victor Velazquez confirming speculation his club is pursuing a move.

"I don't have any news for you yet, but we've been in negotiations," he told AS. "Our intention is to bring Luis Suarez to Cruz Azul.

"We just need to be patient and look for one or two other reinforcements on top of that."

A move to Mexico for Suarez would make him one of the biggest names to cross into Liga MX, with other veterans having typically favoured a move to MLS.

A five-time LaLiga winner during his career – four with Barcelona and one with Atletico Madrid – Suarez has also collected club honours with Ajax and Liverpool.

He won the Copa America with Uruguay in 2011, and is his country's all-time top goalscorer, with 68 in 137 games, though he failed to net during their recent World Cup campaign at Qatar 2022.