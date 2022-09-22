Socceroos Team of the Century announced

To celebrate 100 years since Australia's first 'A' international in Dunedin, Football Australia confirmed the list of those selected and honoured, after more than 110,000 individual player and coach selections were digitally submitted by supporters throughout August and September.

In addition to the sixteen fan selections, Football Australia’s Panel of Historians nominated seven additional players to be recognised in the team, which includes at least one representative from each era of the Socceroos’ storied and iconic history.

In goals the Socceroos’ ‘Team of the Century’ would be well-served with Mark Schwarzer, Mathew Ryan or Jimmy McNabb between the sticks.

At the back, international attackers would dread coming up against defenders with the steel and skill of Scott Chipperfield, Joe Marston, Craig Moore, Lucas Neill, Alex Tobin, Tony Vidmar, and Peter Wilson.

In midfield, Australia would possess class, composure, and creativity with Mark Bresciano, Brett Emerton, Mile Jedinak, Harry Kewell, Aaron Mooy, and Johnny Warren pulling the strings.

While in attack, goals would rain from the boots and heads of the likes of John Aloisi, Tim Cahill, Reg Date, John Kosmina, Judy Masters, Alf Quill, and Mark Viduka.

The Socceroos’ ‘Team of the Century’ would be coached by Guus Hiddink and supported by assistants Ange Postecoglou, Graham Arnold, and Rale Rasic.

Socceroos’ ‘Team of the Century’

John ALOISI, Mark BRESCIANO, Tim CAHILL, Scott CHIPPERFIELD, Reg DATE*, Brett EMERTON, Mile JEDINAK, Harry KEWELL, John KOSMINA*, Joe MARSTON*, Judy MASTERS*, Jimmy MCNABB (Gk)*, Craig MOORE, Aaron MOOY, Lucas NEILL, Alf QUILL*, Mathew RYAN (Gk), Mark SCHWARZER (Gk), Alex TOBIN, Tony VIDMAR, Mark VIDUKA, Johnny WARREN, Peter WILSON*

Coach: Guus HIDDINK

Assistant Coaches: Graham ARNOLD, Ange POSTECOGLOU, Rale RASIC