Socceroos star Souttar ruled out for the season

Souttar injured his his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Australia's goalless draw with Saudi Arabia, and the 23 year-old has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season by club side Stoke.

Souttar will leave Socceroos camp to return to the United Kingdom, where the towering defender will undergo surgery.

Gutted for the big man 😔 but we will all be behind him all the way through ❤️ Back stronger brother 🙏🏾 https://t.co/E8cwrbDMxr — Tyrese Campbell (@TyreseKCampbell) November 14, 2021

Potters manager Michael O’Neill said: “Harry has been outstanding for us but he knows that his season has almost certainly come to a premature end.

“I’ve spoken to him and although he’s bitterly disappointed, he knows that injuries are unfortunately part and parcel of the game.

“It’s a huge blow for such a young man but he will get all the support he needs from everyone at the Club.

“Our priority is to get him back to England so he can have surgery and begin his rehabilitation.”