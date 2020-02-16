Serie D coach sent off for slapping his own player

But a confrontation in the Serie D clash between Grosseto and Monterosi on Sunday certainly was unusual.

Fourth-tier side Grosseto's head coach Lamberto Magrini was remarkably shown a red card after slapping one of his own players at pitchside.

Serie D Antics: Grosseto coach Magrini (and Delio Rossi lookalike) takes a swipe at his own player Cretella who is unhappy about being subbed off. Coach then gets a red card for pulling a “Delio”. https://t.co/t2LdYNzIB5 — Enzooooo (@ViciniLo) February 16, 2020

Magrini substituted Riccardo Cretella for Mattia Ravanelli - son of onlooking former Juventus striker Fabrizio - with 16 minutes remaining, but the man going off reacted angrily, appearing to aim a frustrated kick at the air.

The coach himself then responded, leaning over to clip Cretella to the astonishment of the other players in the dugout.

Magrini was dismissed as the referee came over to investigate, but Grosseto held on for a 1-0 win to leapfrog its opponent and move top of Group E.