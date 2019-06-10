LaLiga
Football

Second-half flurry sees Spain past Sweden

Spain made it four wins from as many games in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying despite coach Luis Enrique's continued absence as a second-half flurry saw them beat Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (AEST).

Getty Images

Luis Enrique has been on leave since March due to a family emergency, but Robert Moreno continues to keep the ship on course in his stead, with Serio Ramos, Alvaro Morata and Alvaro Oyarzabal scoring in the final 26 minutes to send Spain five points clear in Group F.

Sweden could count itself extremely fortunate to remain on level terms until the break, as Robin Olsen was forced into several fine saves and Dani Parejo had a goal controversially disallowed.

But Spain eventually found a way past Olsen via Ramos' penalty, before Morata netted the game's second spot-kick and Oyarzabal wrapped up the routine win.

