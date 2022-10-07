Second Australia Cup final Spectator banned for life

The unnamed spectator is prohibited from attending Football Australia-sanctioned matches including all NPL, A-Leagues, Australia Cup, and National Team matches, the governing body's statement read.

The latest ban comes after Football Australia on wednesday issued a first ban after the offensive gestures were captured in the live broadcast of the match, won 2-0 by the A-League club.

"Football Australia is committed to promoting a safe and enjoyable environment for all Australians engaging with football, where the rights, dignity, and worth of every person are properly respected," the statement read.