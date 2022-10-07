BUNDESLIGA
Second Australia Cup final Spectator banned for life

A second fan has received a lifetime ban for making an offensive gesture during the Australia Cup final between Sydney United and Macarthur Bulls last Saturday, Football Australia announced.

The unnamed spectator is prohibited from attending Football Australia-sanctioned matches including all NPL, A-Leagues, Australia Cup, and National Team matches, the governing body's statement read. 

 The latest ban comes after Football Australia on wednesday issued a first ban after the offensive gestures were captured in the live broadcast of the match, won 2-0 by the A-League club. 

"Football Australia is committed to promoting a safe and enjoyable environment for all Australians engaging with football, where the rights, dignity, and worth of every person are properly respected," the statement read.

