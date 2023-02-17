Ronaldo sets up both goals in Al Nassr victory

It was confirmed this week that the Saudi champion will feature in the Club World Cup later this year as the host nation representative.

Ronaldo will surely be desperate to feature in FIFA's flagship club competition and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner followed up his four-goal showing against Al Wehda with another match-winning turn on Saturday (AEDT).

Having provided the assist for Abdulrahman Ghareeb's 17th-minute opener, Ronaldo supplied his second assist of the game to set up Abdullah Madu for Al Nassr's winner with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

How it started: How it is going: pic.twitter.com/D5lEN06xxy — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 17, 2023

Ronaldo's first assist was a wonderful, first-time, sweeping pass into the path of Ghareeb, who still had work to do to shrug off his marker and beat Al Taawoun's goalkeeper.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo might not have known too much about his touch for the winner as he, perhaps unintentionally, cushioned a team-mate's shot back for Madu to drill into a gaping net, with the VAR awarding the goal after Ronaldo was initially flagged for offside.

The victory took Al Nassr back above Al Ittihad on goal difference.

Top of the league and 3 Important points! Great team work!💪🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZaZTedpmaH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 17, 2023

"Top of the league and three important points," Ronaldo tweeted after the match.

"Great team work!"