Roma pulls out of Joan Gamper Trophy match

The two clubs were set to meet at Camp Nou on 6 August, with their respective women's sides also facing off, in a fixture that acts as an annual curtain-raiser for Barca's season.

However, just 12 days after the friendly was announced, Roma confirmed it has withdrawn from the match.

Roma said in a statement the decision was taken as a result of modifying its pre-season plans to best suit both its men's and women's sides.

In a strong statement of its own released shortly thereafter, Barcelona hit out at the Europa Conference League winner.

"Roma have decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract for both parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy," the statement read. "The club is working on a finding a new opponent for this year's edition. In the next 24 hours the return of money already spent on tickets will begin.

"The club wants to make it clear that the suspension of the games has been due to circumstances outside the control of FC Barcelona, the express wish of AS Roma.

"The club's legal department is studying possible action against the Italian club for damages caused to Barcelona and its fans due to this unexpected and unjustified decision."

Barcelona is scheduled to face UE Olot, Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus, New York Red Bulls and Manchester City ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 LaLiga season.