Rodrigo late show seals Spain qualification

Inspired saves from Robin Olsen and an injury to their own goalkeeper, David de Gea, added up to what was starting to look like a wretched outing at the Friends Arena for Robert Moreno's men.

But Rodrigo, who was dropped to the bench as his coach made six changes to the XI held by Norway last time out, reacted sharply to prod in from close range.

Sweden rode out an early storm to hit the front through Marcus Berg in the 50th minute and still have their fate in its own hands ahead of pivotal trip to Romania next month.