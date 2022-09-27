Richarlison racially taunted in Brazil win over Tunisia

Richarlison scored the Selecao's second goal in a 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (AEST).

But the victory in Brazil's final match before the FIFA World Cup was soured by reports of a racist gesture aimed at the Tottenham forward.

Video footage appeared to show a banana land near Richarlison as he celebrated his goal, and the CBF confirmed the incident on social media.

Após o segundo gol do Brasil, uma banana foi arremessada em direção a Richarlison. A CBF reforça seu posicionamento contra a discriminação e repudia veementemente mais um episódio de racismo no futebol.



📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/hcUqBjFxrz — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 27, 2022

"Unfortunately, after the goal, a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal," a short statement read.

Richarlison scoring for Brazil today against Tunisia and a banana was thrown in front of him during the celebrations. Sickening stuff and no need for these type of racist fans at matches. pic.twitter.com/DQlKIBcMTm — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 27, 2022

"The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced manifestation."