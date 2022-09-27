DAVIS CUP
Football

Richarlison racially taunted in Brazil win over Tunisia

A banana was thrown at Richarlison during Brazil's friendly against Tunisia in Paris, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

Getty Images

Neymar closes on Pele record as Brazil thumps Tunisia

Richarlison scored the Selecao's second goal in a 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (AEST).

But the victory in Brazil's final match before the FIFA World Cup was soured by reports of a racist gesture aimed at the Tottenham forward.

Video footage appeared to show a banana land near Richarlison as he celebrated his goal, and the CBF confirmed the incident on social media.

"Unfortunately, after the goal, a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal," a short statement read.

"The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced manifestation."

News Brazil Football Richarlison
Previous United States draws blank against Saudi Arabia
Read
United States draws blank against Saudi Arabia
Next Pulisic 'not panicked' by USA form ahead of World
Read
Pulisic 'not panicked' by USA form ahead of World Cup
-

Latest Stories

>