Daryl Dike scored a double as United States claimed their second win at the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Martinique in Kansas City on Friday (AEST).

🎥 Highlights: 🇺🇸 USA defeated 🇫🇷 Martinique 6-1 and punches their ticket to the #GoldCup21 quarterfinals! #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/9Vr6IYM3CN — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 16, 2021

USA, which won 1-0 in its Gold Cup opener against Haiti, found their goal scoring touch with four second-half goals to seal their passage into the quarter-finals.

The largely MLS-based US side was dominant, with 69 per cent possession and 20-9 shots against Martinique wich lost 4-1 to Canada in its first-up game.

Orlando City forward Dike opened the scoring with a 13th-minute header from Schalke talent Matthew Hoppe's cross, before Dike's 23rd-minute header deflected in off Martinique's Samuel Camille.

⚽ 21 year-old Daryl Dike speaks to the media after his 2 goal performance in the 🇺🇸 @USMNT game vs. @lesmatinino 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/BeIxkCs2nH — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 16, 2021

After the break, defender Miles Robinson headed in from close range before Dike grabbed a second after a slalom run and lobbed finish in the 59th minute.

Martinique pulled one back from the spot in the 64th minute from Emmanuel Riviere.

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes drilled a low shot home in the 70th minute before Gianluca Busio found substitute Nicholas Gioacchini to net a sixth in stoppage-time.

USA will finish its group phase against Canada, which won 4-1 over Haiti on Friday (AEST), on Monday (AEST) in Kansas City, while Haiti and Martinique – both eliminated – face off in Frisco.

🎥 Highlights: 🇨🇦 Canada defeats 🇭🇹 Haiti 4-1 in Group B action. Don't miss the best moments! #GoldCup21 #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/ZOgl8xVQFw — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 16, 2021

Canada is level on points and goal difference with USA but ahead on goals scored heading into the final fixture, meaning the host must win to top the group.