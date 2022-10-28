Phillips and Walker 'optimistic' for World Cup

Phillips has played just one Premier League game for City since joining from Leeds United owing to a shoulder injury.

Walker, meanwhile, has not played since the 3 October (AEDT) win over Manchester United because of a groin issue on which he underwent surgery, giving England a problem at the right-back position, which has come under great scrutiny in the lead-up to the tournament.

England plays its first game in Qatar against Iran on 22 November (AEDT).

Asked about Phillips and Walker, City manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of their game with Leicester City: "They are not ready for Leicester.

"I think they are getting better, Kalvin especially, but they are out. Until after World Cup, they will not be ready [to play for City]."

On Phillips, he added: "He feels really well, his mobility in his shoulder is perfect. He has to avoid contact with his team-mates at the moment.

"We are surprised how quick his development [has been]. If he's fit and I believe he can play and he's ready, maybe he can take minutes but I don't know right now.

England manager Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup will be announced on 10 November.

"They are positive, optimistic," Guardiola said. "They are in touch with Gareth. I don't know, hopefully they can be ready to be selected."