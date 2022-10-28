BUNDESLIGA
Football

Phillips and Walker 'optimistic' for World Cup

Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are "optimistic" they can feature for England at the FIFA World Cup but are unlikely to play for Manchester City beforehand.

Getty Images

Phillips has played just one Premier League game for City since joining from Leeds United owing to a shoulder injury.

Walker, meanwhile, has not played since the 3 October (AEDT) win over Manchester United because of a groin issue on which he underwent surgery, giving England a problem at the right-back position, which has come under great scrutiny in the lead-up to the tournament.

England plays its first game in Qatar against Iran on 22 November (AEDT).

Asked about Phillips and Walker, City manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of their game with Leicester City: "They are not ready for Leicester.

"I think they are getting better, Kalvin especially, but they are out. Until after World Cup, they will not be ready [to play for City]."

On Phillips, he added: "He feels really well, his mobility in his shoulder is perfect. He has to avoid contact with his team-mates at the moment.

"We are surprised how quick his development [has been]. If he's fit and I believe he can play and he's ready, maybe he can take minutes but I don't know right now.

England manager Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup will be announced on 10 November.

"They are positive, optimistic," Guardiola said. "They are in touch with Gareth. I don't know, hopefully they can be ready to be selected."

News England Manchester City Football Kyle Walker FIFA World Cup Kalvin Phillips
Previous Deschamps won't take injured France stars to World
Read
Deschamps won't take injured France stars to World Cup
Next
-

Latest Stories

>