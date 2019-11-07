Oxlade-Chamberlain earn England recall

Leicester City playmaker Maddison was called up by Gareth Southgate in October but withdrew from the squad due to illness, and there was then some controversy when he was pictured in a casino during England's 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in Prague.

However, his fine club form has seen him handed another chance to make his senior Three Lions debut, while Oxlade-Chamberlain also returns after impressing for Liverpool in recent weeks.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been brought back into the senior fold, having featured for the Under-21s last month.

There is no room for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, while Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard have failed to win back their places.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is included despite concern about an ankle injury, while Manchester City centre-back John Stones also returns.

England face Montenegro at Wembley on November 14 needing only a point to secure their place at the Euro 2020 finals.

Southgate's men then take on Kosovo in their final Group A match on November 17.

England squad: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid); Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).