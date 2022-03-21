Overmars hired by Royal Antwerp after Ajax scandal

Overmars left Ajax amid scandal after sending messages and photographs to several women who worked at the Dutch club – behaviour he admitted was "unacceptable".

Despite the lament that accompanied his departure from Ajax, Overmars indicated he was happy with what the new role represented.

"My departure from Ajax was very unfortunate," the 48-year-old said at his presentation. "I have to go through that and continue. I am going to do that now. I want to leave the Ajax page behind me and start a new chapter here. What happened at Ajax will not happen [here].

"The Gheysens family has convinced me of the project and where they want to go with the club. The ambitions are enormous. It is a great challenge and I see the growth potential of the city and the club."

Sven Jaecques, Antwerp's general manager, said he had not specifically consulted the club's female workers before hiring Overmars.

"Not in concrete terms, no," he said. "It is important to give people new opportunities and to turn the page. We spoke with Marc for a long time and listened to what happened and what our values are. That is a match.

"It never stands still at Antwerp. We are taking another very big step in the progress of our club."