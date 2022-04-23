Oldham Athletic relegated from Football League

The Latics were part of the first Premier League season in 1992-1993, where they avoided relegation on goal difference, before going down to the second tier in 1993-1994.

Oldham had been a part of the Football League for 115 years, but defeat to Salford City – owned by former Manchester United players including Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes – on Sunday (AEST) sealed its relegation from League Two, and it will play in the National League next season.

Just left Oldham v Salford . Oldham fans on the pitch and it’s pretty moody — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 23, 2022

The game was not without incident, with Oldham fans invading the pitch at Boundary Park with 14 minutes to go to protest against the club's ownership, which saw the match apparently abandoned with the score 2-1 to Salford.

Oldham Athletic fans have invaded the pitch - with the club on the verge of relegation from the EFL. Supporters are demanding the owners sell the club. The players have now left the pitch. pic.twitter.com/KN7ntlonh3 — BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) April 23, 2022

However, the EFL ruled the final minutes of the game would be played behind closed doors and the score remained unchanged.

"This afternoon's Sky Bet League Two fixture between Oldham Athletic and Salford City has been concluded behind closed doors," a statement posted to the EFL Communications Twitter account read.

"The remaining 14 minutes played resulted in a final scoreline of Oldham Athletic 1 Salford City 2 and as a result Oldham Athletic have been relegated from League Two.

"Despite the earlier announcement of the abandonment of the fixture, after discussions with both clubs, match officials, and stadium security it was agreed the match could be concluded today.

"The decision was taken in order to maintain the integrity of the competition given the importance of the fixture at both ends of the League Two table."