Moyes expected better from timid West Ham

West Ham headed to Belgium unbeaten in the competition this season, a record they protected on Friday (AEST).

But it could have been so much better for the Hammers, who led through Danny Ings' opener with their first attempt on the stroke of half-time.

Rather than kick on in the second half, however, Moyes' side let Gent back into the game.

Hugo Cuypers equalised for the home side, and West Ham never looked comfortable defending against breakout star Gift Orban, who hit the crossbar with an overhead kick.

Moyes was forced to accept a draw was a reasonable result ahead of returning to London Stadium, but he was far from enthused with West Ham's performance.

They attempted only four shots, their fewest in a Conference League match, to 20 from Gent. Orban, with five attempts, outshot West Ham.

"A draw away from home in Europe, you would nearly always take that, but I expected a bit better tonight," Moyes said.

"Nevertheless, it's a draw and still a good result and gives us a chance in the second leg."

Explaining why he was so unhappy, the manager continued: "I thought we didn't win enough first balls, enough second balls all night.

"It was nothing to do with tactical battles or anything else. It was more to do with the physical side, and we seemed to lose out tonight. That was disappointing."

Ings was similarly downbeat, adding: "It was nice to get a goal, but I'm still disappointed with the way we played tonight as a team."