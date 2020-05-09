Coronavirus latest
Morgan gives birth to first child

United States star Alex Morgan has given birth to her first child.

Striker Morgan announced she was pregnant in October 2019, three months after helping United States retain its FIFA Women's World Cup title.

The Orlando Pride player revealed she and husband Servando Carrasco, a former LA Galaxy midfielder, welcomed a girl, Charlie Elena Carrasco, into the world last week.

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world," Morgan posted on Twitter. 

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby."

As well as winning two FIFA Women's World Cups, Morgan is also an Olympic gold medal winner from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

