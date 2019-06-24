Mexico avoids shock against Martinique

Uriel Antuna's first-half goal had Mexico ahead and in control at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, it suddenly found itself staring at a shock draw when Kevin Parsemain scored a wonderful free-kick for Martinique early in the second half.

Mexico steadied, making it three wins from three in Group A thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Fernando Navarro and despite a late header from Jordy Delem for Martinique.

Mexico, which made six changes to the starting XI that overcame Canada, started brightly.

It created its first real chance in the 17th minute, Andres Guardado unable to hit the target at the back post after Jimenez did well to get a cross in from the right side of the area.

Mexico would open the scoring just before the half-hour mark with Antuna's fourth of the tournament.

Antuna picked up a Guardado pass before running at the Martinique defence, squeezing a left-footed shot through a defender's legs and inside the post.

Jimenez went closest to doubling Mexico's lead in the first half, the striker's spectacular effort from range sensationally tipped onto the crossbar by Martinique goalkeeper Loic Chauvet.

Martinique incredibly equalised through Parsemain in the 56th minute.

The forward stepped up and curled a wonderful free-kick into the top corner from 20 yards to bring his team level.

However, Mexico responded quickly through Jimenez, who tapped in a Rodolfo Pizarro cross from the left to restore his side's lead.

Guardado almost extended Mexico's advantage in the 65th minute, only for his 25-yard free-kick to hit the crossbar.

Another goal followed through Navarro's first international strike, finishing neatly in a one-on-one after a pass from Jimenez.

Martinique continued to push, however, and pulled a goal back through Delem, who headed in a Daniel Herelle cross, but it was unable to find an equaliser.