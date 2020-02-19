McTominay back in full training for Man United

The midfielder has been out of action since damaging knee ligaments in the 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on 27 December (AEDT).

The 23-year-old was involved in the open session at the Aon Training Complex as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side prepared for their visit to Belgium.

Victor Lindelof was also present after sitting out Tuesday (AEDT) 2-0 win over Chelsea due to illness, while Axel Tuanzebe, who has not featured since December, was also involved.

On-loan striker Odion Igahlo took part, but youngster Mason Greenwood was missing.

Solskjaer also brought 18-year-old Connor Stanley into the session, the winger having not travelled with the rest of the squad for a youth friendly against Club Brugge.

United faces Brugge in the first leg of the Europa League last-32 tie on Friday (AEDT) before hosting the Belgian side at Old Trafford a week later.