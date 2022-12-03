2022 FIFA World Cup
Mbappe urges prayer for 'king Pele'

Kylian Mbappe, Rivaldo and Rodrygo were among football stars who sent messages of support to Brazil legend Pele, amid new health concerns.

Kylian Mbappe and Rivaldo sent messages of support to Brazil legend Pele as the health of the World Cup legend reportedly took a turn for the worse.

According to reports in Brazil, the 82 year-old has been moved to palliative care after a cancer battle.

The three-time World Cup winner ranks highly among the greatest players of all time, and he underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year.

There have been frequent hospital visits since, but reports have now claimed Pele is not responding to chemotherapy treatment and is instead receiving pain-relieving measures in an end-of-life care ward.

France striker Mbappe, immersed in a World Cup campaign with Les Bleus in Qatar, wrote on Twitter: "Pray for the king."

Former Brazil number 10 Rivaldo, a World Cup winner in 2002, added: "Strength King @Pele."

Santos, Pele's former club, said: "It's the whole world wishing for improvement and together with you, King @Pele!"

Pele was hospitalised earlier this week, though his daughter said there was "no surprise or emergency".

That was followed by Pele saying it was a "monthly visit" in a post on Instagram.

However, a report in Folha de Sao Paulo later in the week said Pele's health situation had changed.

Rodrygo, a member of Brazil's World Cup squad, wrote before the news of Pele's deteriorating health was reported: "Strength, King @Pele! Praying and cheering for your recovery!"

As a 17 year-old, Pele inspired Brazil to its first World Cup triumph in 1958, and he won the tournament with the Selecao twice more, in 1962 and 1970.

