Mbappe urges prayer for 'king Pele'

Kylian Mbappe and Rivaldo sent messages of support to Brazil legend Pele as the health of the World Cup legend reportedly took a turn for the worse.

According to reports in Brazil, the 82 year-old has been moved to palliative care after a cancer battle.

The three-time World Cup winner ranks highly among the greatest players of all time, and he underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year.

There have been frequent hospital visits since, but reports have now claimed Pele is not responding to chemotherapy treatment and is instead receiving pain-relieving measures in an end-of-life care ward.

France striker Mbappe, immersed in a World Cup campaign with Les Bleus in Qatar, wrote on Twitter: "Pray for the king."

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

Former Brazil number 10 Rivaldo, a World Cup winner in 2002, added: "Strength King @Pele."

Santos, Pele's former club, said: "It's the whole world wishing for improvement and together with you, King @Pele!"

Pele was hospitalised earlier this week, though his daughter said there was "no surprise or emergency".

That was followed by Pele saying it was a "monthly visit" in a post on Instagram.

However, a report in Folha de Sao Paulo later in the week said Pele's health situation had changed.

Rodrygo, a member of Brazil's World Cup squad, wrote before the news of Pele's deteriorating health was reported: "Strength, King @Pele! Praying and cheering for your recovery!"

As a 17 year-old, Pele inspired Brazil to its first World Cup triumph in 1958, and he won the tournament with the Selecao twice more, in 1962 and 1970.