Marcelo returns to boyhood club Fluminense

The veteran left-back, who started his career with the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side, returns to Brazil after more than a decade away.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Rio de Janeiro outfit, he made his senior debut in 2005 and remained there until 2007.

He subsequently signed for Madrid, where he spent the following 15 years as a key figure, becoming Los Blancos' most decorated player in their history.

The 34-year-old signed for Greek side Olympiacos in September after his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu but terminated his contract last week.

That has paved the way for his return to Fluminense, which is looking to build on last year's third-placed finish in Serie A as it heads into the 2023 campaign.

The club previously expressed an interest in signing the defender last month, with Thiago Silva also mooted as a target.

Marcelo celebrated the announcement with a post to social media, simply writing: "Back to the place where it all started."

During his time at Madrid, the defender won an unmatched 25 honours, including six LaLiga titles and five Champions League crowns, winning the double during his last campaign.

At international level, he won 58 caps for Brazil between 2006 and 2018 and was a member of the squad that claimed victory at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013.

In addition, he was a two-time Olympic medallist with their under-23 squad, taking bronze at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.