Man City, Liverpool fined for crowd disturbances

Manchester City and Liverpool have been fined by UEFA for incidents that took place during Champions League matches this month.

The teams were charged two weeks ago and UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) met on Thursday to decide their punishments.

City has been slapped with a €15,750 (£13,000) fine for the throwing of objects in its 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on 1 October.

Dinamo has also been ordered to pay €20,000 (£17,300) for the same offence and acts of damages in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool was sanctioned to the tune of €10,000 (£8,600) after its supporters came onto the pitch during and after their 4-3 Champions League win against Salzburg at Anfield on October 2.

A group of youngsters climbed over the hoardings at full-time and ran towards Andy Robertson to collect his shirt, while another spectator entered the pitch midway through the second half and was led away by stewards. Salzburg were fined €3,250 (£2,800) over the throwing of objects.

Ajax must pay a total of €68,000 (£58,800) in fines. Acts of damages and crowd disturbances from the travelling fans at Mestalla has resulted in a ban from selling tickets for their trip to Chelsea on November 11, while they must contact Valencia within 30 days and agree compensation.

