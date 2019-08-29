Laporte finally earns France call-up

Laporte, who cost City £57million 19 months ago, has the unwanted distinction of being the most expensive uncapped player of all-time after being persistently overlooked by Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps.

Five domestic trophies won at City had not been enough to persuade Deschamps until now, with the former Athletic Bilbao centre-back in for next month's internationals as Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti misses out.

Laporte is one of 10 players included to have played no part in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, alongside Lille forward Jonathan Ikone, who wins a maiden call-up amid the injury absences of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele similarly sits out amid fitness concerns, with N'Golo Kante also not considered following his recent return to action for Chelsea. Galatasaray's Steven Nzonzi comes in as the beneficiary.

The world champion is top of Group H on goal difference, locked together on nine points with Iceland and Turkey following a 2-0 defeat away to the latter in June.