Kuol headlines Olyroos squad for Maurice Revello

The players will first assemble at the AIS European Training Centre in Varese, Italy on 26 May for a six-day camp in preparation for the Maurice Revello Tournament to be played at six venues across Aix-en-Provence. The tournament will feature twelve U-23 national men’s teams from five confederations, where Australia will play at least four matches from 6 – 18 June, providing ideal tournament preparation for September’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualifiers.

In the tournament draw released during March, Australia was drawn in Group B with Qatar (6 June, Aubagne), Togo (9 June, Mallemort) and Mexico (12 June, Aubagne). Group A features Costa Rica, France, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela with Group C comprising of Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Japan and Panama.

The Maurice Revello Tournament (formally known as the Toulon Tournament), is usually for U-20 and U-21 national teams, however, to support countries prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics qualification, this year teams can feature players born between 2001 – 2004.

“The Maurice Revello Tournament is vitally important to our preparations for September’s U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, as this will be our last real activity, competition wise,” Vidmar said. “We will face three different types of opposition during the group stage and could potentially play up to five matches in the space of a fortnight, subjecting the players to similar tournament conditions we will face during September’s qualifiers and next year’s Asian Cup should we qualify.

“We head to France with an intent to win and will use every opportunity to gain valuable experience leading into the qualifiers.

New faces to the Australian U-23 squad – who didn’t attend the camp during the March FIFA men’s international window also in Italy – are senior national team squad members Garang Kuol (Newcastle United on loan to Heart of Midlothian) and Marco Tilio (Melbourne City), along with defenders Hosine Bility (CD Mafra) and Jacob Farrell (Central Coast Mariners FC), plus Young Socceroos’ captain Joshua Rawlins (FC Utrecht II). Also called up for their first Olyroos’ camp is goalkeeper Ethan Cox (Adelaide United) and Young Socceroos’ defender Nectarios Triantis (Central Coast Mariners).

With this pre-camp and tournament occurring outside of the FIFA men’s international window, several players were unavailable for selection due to club commitments, including but limited to Jordan Bos (Melbourne City), Alexander Robertson (Manchester City) and Patrick Yazbek (Viking FK).

Those selected for this pre-camp and tournament who are contesting the current A-League Men’s Finals, will join up with the squad upon the conclusion of their respective season.

Vidmar has also named five train-on players who will attend the pre-camp in Italy, where one will be selected as the final member for the 24-strong squad closer to the commencement of the Maurice Revello Tournament.

Those train-on players are defender Aidan Coyne (Watford FC, Youth), midfielders Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers FC, Youth) and Caleb Watts (Morecambe), plus forwards Alou Kuol (VfB Stuttgart) and Jahce Novello (Cosenza Calcio).

“We are continually monitoring upwards of sixty players for this qualifying campaign and beyond. We’ve brought in some new faces for this tournament, as we look to trial some combinations and build depth within the program, because due the nature and timing of the qualifiers and finals, having options will be required,” Vidmar said.

With Australia’s U-17, U-20 and senior national teams all due to play matches or tournaments throughout June, the U-23 coaching panel for the Italian camp and Maurice Revello Tournament will consist of Subway Young Socceroos’ Head Coach Trevor Morgan (pre-camp only) and Subway Socceroos’ Assistant Coach René Meulensteen (first week of Maurice Revello Tournament), with former Socceroo and Olympian Aurelio Vidmar to be the First Assistant Coach for the full duration.

The draw for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualifiers is set to take place on May 25, where the teams are seeded according to their performance in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022. On that occasion, the Australians reached the semi-finals, losing 2-nil to the eventual tournament winners, Saudi Arabia.

To qualify for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, Australia will need to finish as group winner or be one of the four best second placed teams among all eleven groups.

Should the Olyroos qualify for the 16-team AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, they need to finish in the top three to automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play an AFC-CAF play-off match for the final qualification spot.

Subway Olyroos’ Maurice Revello Tournament 2023 – Group Schedule

Tuesday, 6 June vs Qatar at Aubagne

Friday, 9 June vs Togo at Mallemort

2 June vs Mexico at Aubagne

Maurice Revello Tournament 2023 – Ranking Matches – Schedule

Thursday, 14 June: 11th vs 12th and 7th vs 8th at Arles & Miramas

14 June: 9th vs 10th and 5th vs 6th at Arles & Miramas

Maurice Revello Tournament 2023 – Semi-Finals – Schedule

15 June: Semi-Final #1 at Salon

15 June: Semi-Final #2 at Salon

Maurice Revello Tournament 2023 – Finals – Schedule

18 June: 3rd v 4th at Salon

18 June: Final at Salon

A championship system will be in operation for this tournament, where each team is playing for three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a defeat. In the event of a tie at the end of a match, a penalty shoot-out will be held. The team that wins the penalty shoot-out will receive an additional point in the ranking.