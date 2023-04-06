Kelly see England to Wembley triumph over Brazil

Ella Toone finished off a slick first-half move to give the Lionesses a deserve lead in the showdown between the European champion and the Copa America Femenina winner.

Brazil was the better side after the break and Andressa Alves capitalised on a stoppage-time mistake from goalkeeper Mary Earps to force spot-kicks.

England was not to be denied, though, as Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly – who scored the winner in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany at the same venue – converted from 12 yards out.

Earps denied Tamires before captain Rafaelle Souza rattled the crossbar as Brazil endured shootout agony in front of a huge crowd of 83,132.

The marauding Lucy Bronze caused the Canarinhas all sorts of problems in the first half and she played a big part in the opening goal in the 23rd minute.

Bronze played a one-two with Stanway before picking out Toone, who slotted home with her right foot from inside the penalty area in the 23rd minute as Brazil was cut open by England's sharp passing and movement.

Lauren James had a goal disallowed for offside with the European champion firmly on top, but it was a different story after the interval.

England gave Brazil every opportunity to get back into the game with a string of mistakes, one of which resulted in Earps palming a shot from Geyse high into the air and against the top of the crossbar.

Pia Sundhage's side continued to probe and was rewarded when Earps spilled a cross from the right to gift Andressa an equaliser with time running out.

With no extra-time, England recovered from that setback to come out on top in the shootout, Toone the only Lionesses player who was unable to find the back of the net with her penalty before Kelly drilled in the winner to make it 30 games without defeat under Sarina Wiegman.