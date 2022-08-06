Juve and Atleti move friendly to Turin

The teams had been due to meet at Bloomfield Stadium, but heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip raised doubts over whether the match could take place in Israel.

On Sunday (AEST), it was announced that the contest had been cancelled, but Juventus has now revealed the match has been moved to Italy.

WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

"Originally scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv, the game between the two footballing giants will now be played in Turin at the Juventus Training Centre in Continassa," a statement from Juve read.

The friendly, which will serve as both teams' final outing before they begin their respective league campaigns, will take place behind closed doors.

Juve begins its Serie A campaign at home to Sassuolo on 16 August (AEST), with Diego Simeone's Atleti travelling to Getafe on the same day to begin its LaLiga season.