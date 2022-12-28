Japan extends Moriyasu contract

The Samurai Blue was one of the tournament's surprise packages, beating Germany and Spain in the group stages to top Group E, before suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the Round of 16.

After impressing in Qatar, Japanese Football Association president Kozo Tajima announced Moriyasu had extended his contract to run until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Japan has featured in every FIFA World Cup tournament since 1998, including as co-host alongside Korea Republic four years later, but has never entered consecutive tournaments under the same head coach – a record Moriyasu will look to change.

Ranked No.50 when he took charge in 2018, Japan has climbed to No.20 in FIFA's world rankings, its highest position since 2005 (No.15).

The highest-ranked Asian nation, Moriyasu's side returns to action in March, when it will play two friendlies as part of the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup.