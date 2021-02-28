Inter owners close down Chines champion Jiangsu FC

Jiangsu, which won the domestic title for the first time just three months ago, is owned by the conglomerate Suning, which also owns Italian giant Inter Milan.

The demise of Jiangsu, until recently known as Jiangsu Suning, could be followed in the coming days by the closure of fellow CSL side Tianjin Teda.

Chinese football has in recent years gained a reputation for lavish spending on foreign players and coaches, as the country pushed to become a world leader in the sport.

Jiangsu brought in ex-England coach Fabio Capello and signed Brazilians Alex Teixeira and Ramires for €50 million ($78.4 million) and €28 million ($43.9 million) respectively.

In the summer of 2019 it came close to capturing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

But, even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, money had begun to dry up across Chinese football.

"Even though we are reluctant to part with the players who have won us the highest honours, and fans who have shared solidarity with the club, we have to regretfully make an announcement," a Jiangsu FC statement read.

"From today, Jiangsu Football Club ceases the operation of its teams."

The club from the eastern city of Nanjing blamed an "overlap of various uncontrollable elements".

"In the past six months the club has been looking around to seek a takeover, trying with utmost sincerity to transfer the club's equity, not giving up a single opportunity to pass on the club," it said.

Amid reports of financial difficulties, Suning's chairman Zhang Jindong earlier this month hinted at a pivot away from sport, in comments which also did not go unnoticed in Italy, where Inter is battling rival AC Milan for the Serie A title.

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

"We will focus on retail business resolutely and without hesitation will close and cut down our business irrelevant to retail," he said.