Heerenveen's Kaib breaks jaw eating a carrot

Heerenveen defender Rami Kaib will miss the next five-weeks after bizarrely breaking his jaw while eating a carrot.

The health benefits of eating vegetables have been widely advocated, but Rami Kaib's run-in with a carrot could shake up the long-standing beliefs about the safety of root vegetables.

Kaib aggravated an underlying injury by sinking his chompers into a crunchy carrot, subsequently breaking his jaw and ruling himself out for the next five weeks.

Omrop Fryslan reporter Roelof de Vries confirmed the bizarre injury to the left-back, saying: "Kaib got a big knock on his jaw during a game a while ago.

"He just continued training, and of course eating," he said.

"Well, he ate a carrot and that carrot was quite hard.

"And then, crack - broken jaw. A carrot!"

