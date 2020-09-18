German side loses 37-0 due to social distancing

The clash in Germany's 11th tier was marred by COVID19 concerns after Holdenstedt players had come into contact with an infected opponent in their previous match.

Despite all players testing negative before the match, Ripdorf took extra precaution fielding just seven players in an attempt to mitigate risk of infection.

"We are thankful those seven players volunteered, otherwise the club would have faced a €200 ($325) fine for abandoning the match," Ripdorf co-chair Patrick Ristow told ESPN. "That's a lot of money for us, especially amid the pandemic."

Ripdorf players made no attempt to challenge for the ball, immediately handing the ball over to the opposition at kick off and moving towards the sideline.

"The Holdenstedt players did not understand. But we did not want to risk anything. For the rest of the match, our players returned to the field but they only stood on the pitch."