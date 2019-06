Marco Baroni was unable to prevent Frosinone's relegation from Serie A last season and his replacement in the dugout is former Lazio, AC Milan and Italy centre-back Nesta.

Frosinone confirmed Nesta's arrival on Monday, with the 43-year-old signing a two-year deal at Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Nesta started his coaching career in the United States with Miami FC and he led Perugia in Serie B last season, missing out on promotion through the play-offs.