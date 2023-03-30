France appoints Renard to replace Diacre

Renard resigned from his role as Saudi Arabia boss earlier this week, having overseen the team's memorable 2-1 victory over eventual winners Argentina at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

The French Football Federation (FFF) sacked Diacre earlier in March after several big-name Bleues players refused to play under her, criticising her management style and treatment of the squad.

Renard was immediately touted as a potential replacement for Diacre, and the 54-year-old's appointment was finalised on Thursday.

His contract with Les Bleues will run until August 2024, allowing him to lead the team at the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as next year's home Olympic Games in Paris.

In addition to leading Zambia and Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2012 and 2015 respectively, Renard has also taken charge of Angola and Morocco during a long career in international football.

A statement from the FFF said Renard will be officially presented at a press conference on Friday, when he will also name his squad for next month's friendlies against Colombia and Canada.

France will begin its FIFA World Cup campaign against Jamaica in Sydney on 23 July, before facing Brazil and Panama in its subsequent Group F matches.