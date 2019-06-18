Sam Kerr-inspired Australia made significantly light work of Jamaica beating it comprehensively to qualify in second, ahead of Brazil on goals scored.

Kerr put Australia ahead with a looping header after 11 minutes, before doubling her tally just prior to the break when she nodded in unmarked.

Jamaica pulled one back with their first World Cup goal as Havana Solaun slotted home.

Kerr was in an unstoppable mood, completing her hat-trick with a clinical finish after a fortunate ricochet in the area and she got a fourth late on, pouncing on goalkeeper Nicole McClure's heavy touch to score.

3 – Jamaica are the first team in history to concede a hat-trick in three consecutive Fifa World Cup games (men’s and women’s tournaments). Trio. #FIFAWWC #AUS #JAM #JAMAUS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2019

The goals flurry moved the Perth Glory striker to five for the tournament - equal top with United States star Alex Morgan.

Group C winner Italy had already confirmed its spot in the next round, and although it kept things tight, Brazil just about did enough to earn the crucial three points, taking them through in third place.

Brazil was made to work hard for the victory and only got the decisive goal 16 minutes from time, when Marta converted a penalty after Debinha had been fouled in the box.

That took Marta's tally to 17 World Cup goals, one more than Klose managed during his career with Germany.