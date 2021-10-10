Forest Green displays climate warnings during match

The electronic display - a collaboration between club chairman Dale Vince and art director Robert Del Naja of the band Massive Attack - flashed during the fourth minute of the 2-0 League Two loss to Swinden Town.

Vince, founder of green energy company Ecotricity, tweeted out the display in its entirety before the game, with fans and a global audience treated to the real thing with just under four minutes of play on the clock.

Forest Green Rovers - now sponsored by the facts 😎💚https://t.co/LyIIW9wCNb — Dale Vince (@DaleVince) October 9, 2021

The messaging included a statistic on how many tons of glacial ice had melted on Saturday alone, the number of plastic bottles that had been sold since kick-off and the 'time left to the end of oil'.

In a space normally reserved for advertising, it was a typically innovative move for a club which in 2018, became the first recognised carbon neutral football organisation.