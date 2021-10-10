Aussies Abroad
Forest Green displays climate warnings during match

In an unprecedented move in football, Forest Green Rovers used their pitch side advertising displays to flash climate emergency warnings during the English League Two clash against Swindon Town.

The electronic display - a collaboration between club chairman Dale Vince and art director Robert Del Naja of the band Massive Attack - flashed during the fourth minute of the 2-0 League Two loss to Swinden Town.

Vince, founder of green energy company Ecotricity, tweeted out the display in its entirety before the game, with fans and a global audience treated to the real thing with just under four minutes of play on the clock. 

The messaging included a statistic on how many tons of glacial ice had melted on Saturday alone, the number of plastic bottles that had been sold since kick-off and the 'time left to the end of oil'.

In a space normally reserved for advertising, it was a typically innovative move for a club which in 2018, became the first recognised carbon neutral football organisation.

