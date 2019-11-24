Davis Cup Finals
Football

Flamengo adds league title to complete historic double

Flamengo has been crowned Brazilian champion for the seventh time in its history and the first time in 10 years - just one day after winning the Copa Libertadores.

Getty Images

Gremio's win at Palmeiras left Flamengo with an insurmountable 13-point lead at the top of Serie A and Jorge Jesus' side will be able to enjoy its remaining four games of the season with the title secured.

Two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa earned Flamengo a dramatic 2-1 victory over River Plate in Sunday's (AEDT) Copa Libertadores final and sparked wild celebrations in the streets of Rio.

The weekend was made even more unforgettable for Flamengo supporters when Pepe scored in second-half stoppage-time to clinch a 2-1 victory for Gremio at Palmeiras, handing the league leaders their first Brasileirao since 2009.

