The one-off match, relocated to Estadio Monumental in Lima because of civil unrest in Santiago, looked set to be settled by a first-half strike from Rafael Santos Borre.

Marcelo Gallardo's men, bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Boca Juniors in 2001, had the game largely under control until Gabriel levelled in the 89th minute.

The striker then smashed home on the half-volley in the second minute of stoppage-time before being sent off along with Exequiel Palacios in one of the most dramatic, chaotic finales to the competition's recent history.

It has been 38 years since Flamengo won its only other title.