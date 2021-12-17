FIFA study says 'majority' favour more World Cups

FIFA has published results from a study that claims "the majority" of football fans would like to see more frequent FIFA World Cups.

The news came just hours after UEFA claimed an independent survey i commissioned called the proposals "alarming".

UEFA warned of "a deeply negative outlook" for international football in Europe if FIFA gets the green light to stage the FIFA World Cup every two years.

The messages from the two governing bodies came ahead of FIFA holding its global summit with national associations next week.

FIFA will lay out its plans to stage FIFA World Cups, both men's and women's, every two years in the future, in what could lead to the biggest shake-up in the game for many years.

FIFA's study says fans are in favour of watching "the FIFA World Cup more frequently, for example every two years, provided that player workload does not increase".

According to FIFA, of the 30,390 people involved in the study who said football was their favourite sport, 63.7 per cent were in favour of more men's FIFA World Cups, with the 25-34 age category apparently the "most supportive", and 52.4 per cent want to see the women's tournament more often.

The results were split between continents and suggest there is more backing among the lesser-established international teams.

It is claimed Africa (76 per cent), Asia (66), North, Central America and the Caribbean (53), South America (54) and Oceania (55) all have majorities in favour of more men's FIFA World Cups, however less than half (48 per cent) of Europeans are.

Opposition is said to be especially strong in some of the leading European nations, with England's disapproval percentage at 53, Germany's at 50 and France's at 42. Those three were also considered the most disapproving of more FIFA Women's World Cups.