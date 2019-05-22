FIFA abandons plans for 48-team World Cup in Qatar

FIFA has abandoned plans to increase the number of teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ to be played with 32 teams

"Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now," FIFA's statement read.

"Additionally, FIFA and Qatar have once again explored the feasibility of Qatar hosting a 48-team tournament by in particular lowering certain key FIFA requirements.

"A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June. It was therefore decided not to further pursue this option."