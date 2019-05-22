LaLiga
FIFA abandons plans for 48-team World Cup in Qatar

Plans for the next World Cup to feature 48 teams have been shelved by FIFA.

FIFA has abandoned plans to increase the number of teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48.

"Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now," FIFA's statement read.

"Additionally, FIFA and Qatar have once again explored the feasibility of Qatar hosting a 48-team tournament by in particular lowering certain key FIFA requirements.

"A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June. It was therefore decided not to further pursue this option."

