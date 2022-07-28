Fenerbahce condemns fans for 'Putin' chant

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February and has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.

Dynamo boss Mircea Lucescu boycotted the post-match news conference in protest, with the chants arriving after Oleksandr Karavayev scoring what turned out to be the winner for the Ukrainian side in the second leg in Istanbul, which finished 2-1 on the night and on aggregate.

Fenerbahce has moved to condemn the chants from a group of its supporters, saying: "We would like to emphasize once again our message that we have conveyed through all our official channels: War; It's not bravery, it's cowardice! #No war"

According to Ukrainian news outlet Expres, Lucescu said: "We cannot accept the behaviour of the fans. I did not expect such chants. It is a pity."

UEFA released a statement on Thursday confirming the incident will be investigated, saying information on the matter will be available "in due course."

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahce supporters during the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second leg match between Fenerbahce SK and FC Dynamo Kyiv played on 27 July 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey," the statement read.